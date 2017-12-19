शादी के बाद पहली बार कैमरे के सामने ऐसा बोलीं भारती, खुश हो जाएंगे फैंस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Comedy queen Bharti Singh says she will not change her surname{"_id":"5a38ba6f4f1c1b502b8b5668","slug":"comedy-queen-bharti-singh-says-she-will-not-change-her-surname","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
हाल ही में शादी के बंधन में बंधे कॉमेडेयन क्वीन भारती सिंह और हर्ष लिंबाचिया की जोड़ी लोगों को खूब भा रही है। बॉलीवुड हो या आम लोग अक्सर देखा गया है कि शादी के बाद सरनेम बदल जाता है। हाल ही में ऐक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा की शादी के बाद क्रिकेटर रोहित शर्मा ने उन्हें बधाई देते हुए कहा था कि अपना सरनेम मत बदलना।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.