शादी के बाद पहली बार कैमरे के सामने ऐसा बोलीं भारती, खुश हो जाएंगे फैंस

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 12:45 PM IST
Comedy queen Bharti Singh says she will not change her surname

हाल ही में शादी के बंधन में बंधे कॉमेडेयन क्वीन भारती सिंह और हर्ष लिंबाचिया की जोड़ी लोगों को खूब भा रही है। बॉलीवुड हो या आम लोग अक्सर देखा गया है कि शादी के बाद सरनेम बदल जाता है। हाल ही में ऐक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा की शादी के बाद क्रिकेटर रोहित शर्मा ने उन्हें बधाई देते हुए कहा था कि अपना सरनेम मत बदलना। 

