ये हैं टीवी सीरियल के 5 सुपरहिट कपल, अब असल जिंदगी में बन गए पति-पत्नी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 03:58 AM IST
टीवी सीरियल पूरी तरह से पारिवारिक रिश्तों और रिति-रिवाजों पर दिखाए जाते हैं। जिसमें हर रिश्ते को बखुबी दिखाया जाता है। ऐसे में दर्शकों की नजर सीरियल को लीड स्टार पर होती है। ऐसे में सीरियल में एक्टिंग करते-करते लीड जोड़ी एक-दूसरे में घुल मिलने लग जाती है। नतीजा यह होता है कि कुछ जोड़िया पर्दे पर ही सीमित रह जाती हैं तो कुछ प्यार की कश्ती में सवार होकर शादी की मंजिल को अंजाम तक पहुंचाते हैं।
