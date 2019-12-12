शहर चुनें

five news of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Vidya Balan Priyanka Chopra Deepika Padukone ayushmann khurrana

शूटिंग सेट पर फूट- फूट कर रोई ये अभिनेत्री, आयुष्मान को लगाई मां ने डांट, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 11:21 PM IST
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, ayushmann khurrana
1 of 5
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, ayushmann khurrana - फोटो : amar ujala
'ये है मोहब्बतें' के सेट पर रोईं 
छोटे पर्दे का चर्चित टीवी सीरियल 'ये है मोहब्बतें' अपने दर्शकों को जल्द ही अलविदा कहने वाला है। इस शो को शुरुआत से ही दर्शकों का खूब प्यार मिला है। अब शो के मेकर्स इसका दूसरा सीजन 'ये है चाहतें' लेकर आ रहे हैं। इसका फर्स्ट प्रोमो भी रिलीज किया जा चुका है। शो के बंद होने की खबर से दर्शक भी उदास हैं। तो वहीं शो के कलाकार भी काफी उदास हैं। ऐसे में शो की अभिनेत्री अदिति भाटिया 'ये है मोहब्बतें' के सेट पर रो पड़ी हैं। उन्होंने अपने रोने का वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा किया है। 

View this post on Instagram

Today was my last day on the sets of Yeh hai Mohabbatein. Can’t believe it’s over and I won’t get a call time for tomorrow to shoot. About my journey in the show, it’s been beautiful, I have learnt so much and this show was a dream come true for me. About Ruhi, Stepping into a character that’s already important, established, well recognised and loved is difficult. I’ve never said this before but it was a tough time when I had entered the show as there were people saying things like “Ab toh show kaise chalega”, “Ab show mein woh baat nahi rahi”, “Show ko band karne ke liye leap liya hai” etc etc but I kept working and focused on my scenes. The hate was so much in the beginning that I had shut my phone for a week so that I don’t come across any such comments and get slightly affected also but surprisingly just after my first episode being telecasted, the reaction was totally the opposite of what I had expected. The same people then accepted me, praised my work and brought me till here and now all I receive is LOVE❤️ I want to thank each and everyone of you who showed that belief and accepted towards me, it is only because of you guys that I have completed 4 years in the show when a week was seeming difficult. A character that was hard stepping into is hard to let go off today. Thank you to the entire team of YHM for giving me Ruhi and this beautiful family who has been so lovely. Thank you Ruhi for making Aditi’s life so beautiful. #IWillMissYouRuhi

A post shared by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on

अगली स्लाइड देखें
yeh hai mohabbatein vidya balan priyanka chopra deepika padukone ayushmann khurrana ये है मोहब्बतें विद्या बालन प्रियंका चोपड़ा दीपिका पादुकोण आयुष्मान खुराना
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, ayushmann khurrana
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, ayushmann khurrana - फोटो : amar ujala
vidya balan
vidya balan - फोटो : amar ujala
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra - फोटो : social media
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone - फोटो : Social Media
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana - फोटो : amar ujala, mumbai
