शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   five bollywood film on commonwealth games player

CWG 2018: खेल पर बनीं बॉलीवुड की वो 5 फिल्में, जिसमें परदे पर आईं खिलाड़ियों की जिंदगी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 03:48 PM IST
five bollywood film on commonwealth games player
1 of 6
भारतीय खेल प्रतिभाएं और बॉलीवुड फिल्में हमेशा से एक-दूसरे के अनुरूप रही हैं। खिलाड़ी जहां मेडल जीत कर देश का नाम रोशन करते हैं वहीं फिल्ममेकर्स फिल्म बनाकर उनकी जिंदगी के संघर्ष को बयां करते हैं। आज हम आपको बॉलीवुड की उन शानदार फिल्मों से रूबरू करवाते हैं, जो खिलाड़ियों की बायोपिक रही हैं और दर्शकों ने उन्हें काफी पसंद भी किया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
cwg games 2018 commonwealth games mary kom saina nehwal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

surveen
Bollywood

कठुआ रेप केस पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान, बोलीं-रेप के बाद का दर्द जानती हूं

15 अप्रैल 2018

kareena kapoor, saif ali khan
Bollywood

कठुआ गैंगरेप पर किए करीना के ट्वीट पर यूजर ने शादी पर उठाए सवाल, तो स्वरा भास्कर ने दिया करारा जवाब

15 अप्रैल 2018

Radhika Apte
Bollywood

प्रियंका-दीपिका के बाद एक और हीरोइन चलीं हॉलीवुड, फिल्मों में न्यूड सीन देकर मचा चुकी हैं तहलका

15 अप्रैल 2018

khushi kapoor
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर छाया श्रीदेवी की छोटी बेटी का ग्लैमरस अंदाज, यूजर बोला- I LOVE YOU खुशी

15 अप्रैल 2018

Anita Hassanandani shares pregnancy prank video with rohit reddy on her birthday
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी की खबर सुनते ही बोरिया-बिस्तर लेकर भागने लगा इस फीमेल एक्ट्रेस का पति, वजह है बेहद खास

15 अप्रैल 2018

Murder actress Mallika Sherawat cute pictures with nephew goes viral
Bollywood

सड़क पर भांजे के साथ मस्ती करती नजर आईं मर्डर की ये एक्ट्रेस, तस्वीरें हो रहीं वायरल

15 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

Agastya Nanda
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने को तैयार बच्चन परिवार का ये स्टार किड, 5 नए चेहरे भी जल्द करेंगे डेब्यू

15 अप्रैल 2018

saina nehwal won gold in commonwealth games biopic on floor this year
Bollywood

कॉमनवेल्थ में गोल्ड जीतने वालीं साइना नेहवाल पर बन रही बायोपिक, सितंबर से शुरू होगी शूटिंग

15 अप्रैल 2018

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

ट्रैफिक से बचने के लिए प्राइवेट चॉपर से सेट पर जा रहे शाहरुख खान, ढाई घंटे के खर्च होते हैं 1.5 लाख

15 अप्रैल 2018

anukriti
Bollywood

सगाई के बंधन में बंधीं मिस इंडिया ग्रैंड इंटरनेशनल अनुकृति गुसाईं, इस फेमस मॉडल से हो रही शादी

15 अप्रैल 2018

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

'रेस3' की शूटिंग के दौरान सलमान खान के और करीब आए बॉबी देओल, सेट पर सामने आया सबूत

15 अप्रैल 2018

परमीश वर्मा
Bollywood

'सिंघम' बनने वाले थे...पर मौत को मात दी और जी उठे, परमीश वर्मा की 10 अनकही बातें

15 अप्रैल 2018

Mandira Bedi
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: मंदिरा के इन 3 बयानों ने मचा दी खलबली, 45 में भी बोल्डनेस के मामले में नहीं हैं पीछे

15 अप्रैल 2018

varun dhawan father david dhawan favorite hero is rajkummar rao want to make film with him
Bollywood

वरुण नहीं पापा डेविड धवन को पसंद हैं ये एक्टर, बेटे को लेकर बोल दी इतनी बड़ी बात

15 अप्रैल 2018

neha dhupia
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया की ड्रेस को यूजर्स ने कहा 'पर्दा', एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब बंद हो गई बोलती

15 अप्रैल 2018

Raveena and Papon

पापोन के सपोर्ट में उतरीं बॉलीवुड की टॉप एक्ट्रेस, पहले किसिंग मामले पर किया था विरोध

15 अप्रैल 2018

october
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की 'अक्टूबर' ने पकड़ी जबरदस्त रफ्तार, जानिए दूसरे दिन कितना रहा कलेक्शन

15 अप्रैल 2018

alia bhatt
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ से ब्रेकअप की खबरों के बीच आया आलिया का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं पसंद है 'सिद्धार्थ' नाम

15 अप्रैल 2018

KATRINA KAIF
Bollywood

प्यार में बहुत दर्द झेल चुकी हैं बॉलीवुड की ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, एक ने तंग आकर कर ली थी आत्महत्या

14 अप्रैल 2018

Anurag Kashyap
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप ने खुलेआम अपनी शादी पर बोली ये बात, लोगों से कहा- गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं मिल रही तो मदद कर दूं

15 अप्रैल 2018

Anil Kapoor
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर ने बांधे साइना और सिंधु के तारीफों के पुल, ट्वीटर पर तस्वीर शेयर कर ऐसे दी बधाई

15 अप्रैल 2018

Khesari Lal Yadav and Ritu Singh song Tempu Se Jaali has been viral
Bollywood

खेसारीलाल यादव और ऋतु सिंह के डांस ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया धमाल, लाखों लोगों ने किया पसंद

15 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.