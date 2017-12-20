Download App
आपका शहर Close

बॉलीवुड में एक रोल के लिए किस हद तक पहुंचीं इंटरनेशनल मॉडल, शाहरुख-सलमान भी लपेटे में

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: आनंद

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 06:23 PM IST
international model amanda cerny want come in bollywood she seeking work to bollywood star

बॉलीवुड की फिल्म में एक अदद रोल हासिल करने के लिए एक इंटरनेशनल मॉडल किस हद तक पहुंच गई, शाहरुख-सलमान भी उसके लपेटे में हैं। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

salman khan shah rukh khan amanda cerny karan johar More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

पहली बार ससुराल पहुंचीं विराट की दुल्हन, हनीमून के बाद और निखर गईं अनुष्का, गवाह हैं ये तस्वीरें

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reached delhi for their reception party
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'भाबीजी' के विभूति नारायण को नहीं मिल रहा काम, पत्नी के लिए करेंगे स्पर्म डोनेट

VIBHUTI NARAYAN OF BHABHI JI GHAR PAR HAI NOW DONATE SPERMS
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रेड कार्पेट पर यूं जलवा बिखेर राधिका आप्टे ने लूट ली शाम, आलिया और उर्वशी का फैशन समझ नहीं आया

Fashion Blunders By Bollywood Actress At Zee Cine Awards 2017 Red Carpet
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एक साल के हुए तैमूर, बर्थडे पर जानिए, क्यों जन्म पर हुआ विवाद और सुर्खियों में क्यों?

taimur ali khan become one year old, know the reason of controversies and popularity
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!