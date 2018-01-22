बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पद्मावत' विरोध का सिनेमाघर मालिकों ने उठाया फायदा, बेच रहे अब तक की सबसे महंगी टिकट
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 04:01 PM IST
फिल्म 'पद्मावत' पर करणी सेना और राजपूत संगठन लोगों का विरोध जारी है। वहीं फैंस के बीच इस फिल्म को देखने की उत्सुकता इतनी बढ़ गई है कि सिनेमाघर मालिकों ने मौका का फायदा उठाते हुए टिकट के रेट इतने बढ़ा दिए हैं जिसे जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे।
