ट्रोलर्स ने दी ईशा गुप्ता को कपड़े पहनने की सलाह, इस सिंगर ने दिया ऐसा जवाब कि बोलती हो गई बंद

{"_id":"5cf4c14abdec2207215a5936","slug":"esha-gupta-shares-bold-picture-users-trolled-her-singer-raftaar-trolled-the-troller","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939, \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ईशा गुप्ता
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5cf4c14abdec2207215a5936","slug":"esha-gupta-shares-bold-picture-users-trolled-her-singer-raftaar-trolled-the-troller","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939, \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
इमरान हाशमी और ईशा गुप्ता