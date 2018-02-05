अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Esha Gupta is playing arjun rampal wife role in JP Dutta upcoming movie Paltan

ईशा गुप्ता इस फिल्म में निभाएंगी अर्जुन रामपाल की पत्नी का किरदार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:46 PM IST
Esha Gupta is playing arjun rampal wife role in JP Dutta upcoming movie Paltan
1 of 4
सोशल मीडिया पर एक से बढ़कर एक बोल्ड तस्वीरें पोस्ट कर सनसनी मचाने वाली ईशा गुप्ता जल्द ही पर्दे पर फैंस को एक अलग किरदार में नजर आने वाली हैं। बता दें, ईशा मशहूर निर्देशक जेपी दत्ता की अगामी फिल्म पलटन में अपने अभिनय का जादू बिखेरने वाली हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
esha gupta arjun rampal paltan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Ranveer Singh narrates a shocking incident from Padmaavat sets
Bollywood

200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद रणवीर सिंह ने 'खिलजी' पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, जानकर सन्न रह जाएंगे दर्शक

5 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut reveals her marriage date, soon to get hitched
Bollywood

जल्द शादी करने जा रहीं हैं बॉलीवुड की क्वीन कंगना रनौत, खोला बड़ा राज

5 फरवरी 2018

aamir khan secret superstar box office collection in cross 700 crores
Bollywood

आमिर की छोटी सी बेटी 'बाहुबली' पर पड़ी भारी, 700 करोड़ की कमाई कर बनाया रिकॉर्ड

5 फरवरी 2018

Gautam Rode will tie the knot today with Pankhuri Awasthy at Alvar
Bollywood

14 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी करने जा रहे गौतम रोड, इस महल में लेंगे सात फेरे

5 फरवरी 2018

Swara Bhaskar says I stand 100 percent what I said in my open letter on Padmaavat film
Bollywood

'जौहर' सीन को लेकर अपने बयान पर अब भी कायम हैं स्वरा, फिर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

5 फरवरी 2018

madhuri dixit accept the challenge of anil kapoor share photo with sanitary napkin
Bollywood

सैनिटरी पैड के साथ सेल्फी लेने में नहीं शरमायीं माधुरी दीक्षित, इन दो स्टार से कहा- 'ऐसा ही करें'

5 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

kareena kapoor khan cry every time when saif ali khan leaves

इस शख्स की वजह से करीना कपूर रोती हैं हर बार, पहली बार किया खुलासा

5 फरवरी 2018

Little Taimur giving different poses on camera
Bollywood

कैमरे से नजरें नहीं हटा पा रहे तैमूर, नैनी की गोद से झांककर दे रहे पोज

5 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

after anushka sharma virat kohli actress raashi khanna fan of jasprit bumrah
Bollywood

अनुष्का के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस का क्रिकेटर पर आया दिल, कहा- 'बुमराह के प्यार में हैं दीवानी'

4 फरवरी 2018

Abhishek Bachchan birthday special- know why broken engagement with Karisma kapoor
Bollywood

B'day Special: ऐश्वर्या नहीं करिश्मा से शादी करने वाले थे अभिषेक बच्चन, जानिए क्यों टूट गई थी सगाई?

5 फरवरी 2018

According to rumours intimate scenes cuts between Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh in Padmaavat film
Bollywood

अगर खिलजी के ये इंटीमेट सीन्स फिल्म से न काटे जाते तो कभी रिलीज नहीं होती 'पद्मावत'

5 फरवरी 2018

birthday special- know about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya rai love story
Bollywood

अभिषेक की जिंदगी में कैसे आईं ऐश्‍वर्या, रोमांचित कर देगी दोनों की लव स्टोरी

5 फरवरी 2018

ameesha patel trolled for sharing her transparent top picture on instagram
Bollywood

'गदर गर्ल' ने पहना ऐसा ट्रांसपेरेंट टॉप, दिखने लगा सबकुछ, यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे कमेंट

4 फरवरी 2018

karni sena is ready to quit the protest of padmaavat for these reasons
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों ठंडे पड़े करणी सेना के तेवर, 'पद्मावत' को हरी झंडी देना बन गई मजबूरी

5 फरवरी 2018

bollywood actress geeta basra share a photo on instagram users troll her
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर ये फोटो शेयर करते ही ट्रोल हुईं एक्ट्रेस गीता बसरा, लोगों ने उड़ाया मजाक

4 फरवरी 2018

sushmita sen walks to lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

42 की उम्र में सुष्मिता ने पहली बार पहनीं वेडिंग ड्रेस, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे दुल्हन हो तो ऐसी

4 फरवरी 2018

karni sena declared not to protest against film padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' देखने के बाद करणी सेना के उड़े होश, बोले- अब नहीं करेंगे फिल्म का विरोध

3 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat is the highest earning film of ranveer singh and shahid kapoor
Bollywood

‘पद्मावत’ की बंपर कमाई के बीच रणवीर और शाहिद को मिलीं करियर की दोहरी गुड न्यूज

5 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

5 celebrities who have survived from cancer
Bollywood

चाहे मुमताज हो या युवराज, बॉलीवुड के 5 ऐसे सितारे जिन्होंने कैंसर के मैदान में जीती जंग

5 फरवरी 2018

pakistani singer shot dead for refuse to perform in private party
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान में दिल दहलाने वाली वारदात, परफॉर्म करने से मना करने पर गायिका को गोली मारी

4 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.