अभिषेक बच्चन मना रहे 42वां बर्थडे, किसी ने कहा 'विनम्र' तो कोई 'मजाकिया' बोल कर दे रहा बधाई
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 01:15 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अभिषेक बच्चन के लिए आज का दिन बेहद खास है। 5 फरवरी 1976 को जन्मे अभिषेक सोमवार को अपना 42वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस मौके पर उन्हें पिता अमिताभ बच्चन समेत बॉलीवुड की कई हस्तियों ने शुभकामनाएं दी। 'रिफ्यूजी' से अपने करियर का आगाज करने वाले जूनियर बच्चन पत्नी ऐश्वर्या और बेटी आराध्या के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं।
