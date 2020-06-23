शहर चुनें
दिव्या खोसला ने किया सोनू निगम पर पलटवार और सुशांत की खुदकुशी के मामले में सीबीआई जांच की मांग, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 08:25 AM IST
अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत ने बॉलीवुड फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को हिलाकर रख दिया है। उनकी मौत के बाद कई ऐसे सितारे हैं जो खुलकर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में भाई- भतीजावाद होने की बात कर रहे हैं। इसमें से एक मशहूर गायक सोनू निगम भी हैं। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद सोनू निगम ने एक वीडियो के जरिए फिल्म और म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री में गुटबाजी करने का खुलासा किया था। अब उन्होंने अपना एक और वीडियो जारी किया जिनमें उन्होंने टी-सीरीज के मालिक भूषण कुमार पर आरोप लगाते हुए समझाइश दी है। 

VIDEO: भूषण कुमार से बोले सोनू निगम- 'भूल गया जब कहा था भाई अबू सलेम से बचा लो', पत्नी दिव्या खोसला ने दिया ये जवाब

 
