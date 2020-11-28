शहर चुनें
धर्मेंद्र-हेमा मालिनी की लाडली बेटी दोबारा बनीं मां, दिया जुड़वा बेटियों को जन्म

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 28 Nov 2020 01:18 PM IST
हेमा मालिनी, अहाना देओल
1 of 5
हेमा मालिनी, अहाना देओल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
दिग्गज अभिनेता धर्मेंन्द्र और उनकी पत्नी हेमा मालिनी के घर खुशखबरी आई है। धर्मेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी एक बार फिर से नाना- नानी बन गए हैं। ये खुशियां दोनों को दी है उनकी छोटी बेटी अहाना ने। अहाना ने जुड़वा बच्चियों को जन्म दिया है।
 
हेमा मालिनी, अहाना देओल
