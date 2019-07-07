शहर चुनें

बचपन की तस्वीर में बर्फ का गोला खाते दिखे रणवीर, दीपिका ने बर्थडे विश करते हुए लिखा- 'मेरा बच्चा'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 10:30 AM IST
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh - फोटो : social media
रणवीर सिंह ने 6 जुलाई को अपना 34वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया । इस मौके पर पत्नी दीपिका पादुकोण ने भी उन्हें खास तरह से विश किया । दीपिका ने सोशल मीडिया पर रणवीर सिंह के बचपन की फोटो शेयर की है । इस तस्वीर में रणवीर बर्फ का गोला खाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं । साथ ही दीपिका ने रणवीर के लिए एक प्यारा सा कैप्शन भी लिखा । 
deepika padukone ranveer singh ranveer singh birthday 83
