देश ही नहीं दुनिया भर में 'टाइगर' की दहाड़, 5 दिन में कमाई 200 करोड़ के पार

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 12:05 PM IST
day 5 box office collection of salman khan and katrina kaif starrer tiger zinda hai

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'टाइगर' की दहाड़ जारी है। इस फिल्म ने रिलीज के साथ ही कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ डाले। फिल्म ने पांचवें दिन भी कमाई का सिलसिला जारी रखा। दुनियाभर की कमाई पर नजर डालें तो फिल्म ने 200 करोड़ का आंकड़ा छू लिया है।

चोट लगने के बावजूद नए जोड़े को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे अमिताभ बच्चन, थामे रहे बेटी श्वेता का हाथ

