शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Coronavirus effect on bollywood and Javed Akhtar Clash Subramanian Swamy entertainment news

बॉलीवुड पर कोरोना का असर और सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी से भिड़े जावेद अख्तर, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 12:03 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के लिए हर देश की सरकार पूरी कोशिश कर रही है। ये वायरस धीरे-धीरे पूरी दुनिया को संक्रमित करता जा रहा है। इस खतरनाक वायरस से दुनियाभर में अब तक साढ़े छह हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं कोरोना वायरस से करीब एक लाख सत्तर हजार लोग संक्रमित हैं। अकेले भारत में इस वायरस से संक्रमित होने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 110 से ऊपर हो गई है। दुनियाभर में बढ़तेे विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) ने स्वास्थ्य आपातकाल घोषित किया। 

प्रियंका से लेकर दीपिका तक, ये हस्तियां कोरोना वायरस के बारे में फैला रही हैं जागरूकता
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
coronaviru javed akhtar subramanian swamy priyanka chopra deepika padukone riteish deshmukh bipasha basu
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu
Bollywood

अस्पताल से भागे कोरोना वायरस के 11 मरीज तो भड़के रितेश-बिपाशा, गुस्से में बोली ये बात

16 मार्च 2020

शरमन जोशी पत्नी के साथ
Bollywood

ये हैं शरमन जोशी की खूबसूरत पत्नी, इतने बड़े विलेन की बेटी होने के बाद भी रहती हैं लाइमलाइट से दूर

17 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
shweta bachchan
Bollywood

बच्चन खानदान की बेटी होकर भी लाइम लाइट से दूर रहती हैं श्वेता नंदा, इस क्षेत्र में खूब कमाया है नाम

17 मार्च 2020

sara ali khan
Bollywood

नवाबी ठाठ नहीं सारा के हैं 'देसी अंदाज', कभी बनारस तो कभी हैदराबाद की गलियों में दिखीं घूमती

17 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

neha dhupia
Bollywood

लड़के को गाली देने के बाद अब लड़की पर भड़कीं नेहा धूपिया, कहा- 'तुम्हारी हिम्मत कैसे हुई...'

16 मार्च 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण, प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

प्रियंका से लेकर दीपिका तक, ये हस्तियां कोरोना वायरस के बारे में फैला रही हैं जागरूकता

16 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
सुहाना खान
Bollywood

ट्रोल होने के डर से शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना ने उठाया ऐसा कदम, किसी को नहीं थी उम्मीद

16 मार्च 2020

Ranveer Singh, Govinda
Bollywood

गोविंदा ने बांधे रणवीर सिंह की तारीफ के पुलिंदे, कहा- 'तुम होगे इस इंडस्ट्री के अगले...'

16 मार्च 2020

Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया ने सपोर्ट मेें आये पति अंगद बेदी, साझा की तस्वीर

16 मार्च 2020

Rajpal Yadav
Bollywood

10 दिन जेल में बिताने के बाद राजपाल यादव ने बताई थी हैरान कर देने वाली बातें, कहा था- 'जब मैं वापस आ...'..'

16 मार्च 2020

Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

बनारस की गलियों में भारी भीड़ के बीच शॉपिंग करने निकलीं सारा, यूजर्स बोले, 'कोरोना से डरो ना'

16 मार्च 2020

खेसारी लाल यादव
Bollywood

एक जमाने में साइकिल को तरसते थे खेसारी, सड़क किनारे लिट्टी-चोखा तक बेचा, आज हैं करोड़ों के मालिक

16 मार्च 2020

मानसी शर्मा
Television

सिंगर हंसराज हंस की बहू का हुआ बेबी शावर, 'छोटी सरदारनी' में हरलीन के किरदार में आ चुकी हैं नजर

16 मार्च 2020

कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

तो क्या अब आइसक्रीम बेचेंगे कार्तिक आर्यन, एक स्कूप की कीमत होगी इतने लाख

16 मार्च 2020

kiara advani
Bollywood

टॉपलेस फोटोशूट पर ट्रोलर के कमेंट से परेशान हो गई थीं कियारा, मजबूरी में उठाना पड़ा था ये कदम

16 मार्च 2020

बॉलीवुड
विशेष

बीमारियों से लड़ने के इन 10 फिल्मों ने दिए अनोखे सबक, एक ने तो चीन में की करोड़ों की कमाई

16 मार्च 2020

दोस्ताना 2
Bollywood

शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान की औसत कमाई ने धर्मा में बजाई घंटी, दोस्ताना 2 की पटकथा को और कसने की तैयारी

16 मार्च 2020

पॉलोमी दास
Television

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के सेट पर इस हीरोइन ने बांटे मास्क, लोगों से कोरोना को लेकर सावधानी बरतने की अपील

16 मार्च 2020

sapna choudhary
Television

क्या सपना चौधरी ने गुपचुप तरीके से इस शख्स से कर ली शादी? ये है वायरल खबर का सच

16 मार्च 2020

Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin
Television

नागिन 4 में अब जैस्मिन की जगह दिख रहीं रश्मि देसाई, पहली बार शो को लेकर दिया ये बयान

16 मार्च 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu
Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu - फोटो : amar ujala
neha dhupia
neha dhupia - फोटो : social media
karan johar
karan johar - फोटो : Social Media
Javed Akhtar and Subramanian Swamy
Javed Akhtar and Subramanian Swamy - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited