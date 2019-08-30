चित्रांगदा सिंह का जन्मदिन और उर्मिला मातोंडकर का बयान सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5d687e068ebc3e93a9530b64","slug":"chitrangada-singh-birthday-and-urmila-matondkar-on-article-370-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Chitrangada Singh and Urmila Matondkar
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d687e068ebc3e93a9530b64","slug":"chitrangada-singh-birthday-and-urmila-matondkar-on-article-370-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Salman Nizami
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d687e068ebc3e93a9530b64","slug":"chitrangada-singh-birthday-and-urmila-matondkar-on-article-370-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sherlyn Chopra
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d687e068ebc3e93a9530b64","slug":"chitrangada-singh-birthday-and-urmila-matondkar-on-article-370-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Guru Randhawa
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d687e068ebc3e93a9530b64","slug":"chitrangada-singh-birthday-and-urmila-matondkar-on-article-370-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0921\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Urmila Matondkar
- फोटो : instagram