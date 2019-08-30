शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Chitrangada Singh Birthday and Urmila Matondkar on Article 370 top entertainment news

चित्रांगदा सिंह का जन्मदिन और उर्मिला मातोंडकर का बयान सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 07:08 AM IST
Chitrangada Singh and Urmila Matondkar
1 of 5
Chitrangada Singh and Urmila Matondkar - फोटो : Social Media
'हजारों ख्वाहिशें ऐसी', 'देसी ब्वॉयज', 'इनकार' और 'ये साली जिंदगी' जैसी फिल्मों में अपनी अभिनय की चमक बिखेरने वाली चित्रांगदा सिंह 30 अगस्त 1976 को राजस्थान के जोधपुर में हुआ था। लंबे फिल्मी करियर के बावजूद भी चित्रांगदा बॉलीवुड में अपनी कोई खास पहचान नहीं बना पाईं। आज उनका जन्मदिन है।

चित्रांगदा सिंह के इंटरनेशल गोल्फर पति को जाना पड़ा था जेल, इस वजह से लिया तलाक
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
chitrangada singh urmila matondkar article 370 entertainment news guru randhawa jammu and kashmir sherlyn chopra ram gopal verma hamza ali abbasi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Chitrangada Singh
Bollywood

चित्रांगदा सिंह के इंटरनेशल गोल्फर पति को जाना पड़ा था जेल, इस वजह से लिया तलाक

30 अगस्त 2019

Urmila Matondkar
Bollywood

उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने धारा 370 हटाए जाने को बताया 'अमानवीय', बोलीं- वहां मेरे सास-ससुर के पास...

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Sherlyn Chopra
Bollywood

शर्लिन चोपड़ा का फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर खुलासा, बोलीं- क्या शाहरुख की बेटी को अडल्ट फिल्म ऑफर करते?

30 अगस्त 2019

Guru Randhawa
Bollywood

सिर्फ 2 साल में बॉलीवुड पर छा गए गुरु रंधावा, कनाडा में हो चुका है जानलेवा हमला

30 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी विघ्नहर्ता के आशीर्वाद से असफलता व् बाधाओं पर विजय पाएं - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी विघ्नहर्ता के आशीर्वाद से असफलता व् बाधाओं पर विजय पाएं - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता के घर साफ-सफाई और खाना बनाने का काम करती थीं रानू मंडल, मशहूर होते ही किया खुलासा

29 अगस्त 2019

Salman Nizami
Bollywood

कांग्रेस नेता ने पाकिस्तानी एक्टर को दिया करारा जवाब, बोले- कश्मीर पर हत्यारों की हमदर्दी नहीं चाहिए

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

suhana khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना का कॉलेज में पहला दिन, शॉर्ट्स पहने वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

29 अगस्त 2019

अफरीदी, गंभीर और वीना मलिक
Bollywood

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर शाहिद अफरीदी-वीना मलिक का विवादित बयान, गौतम गंभीर ने दिया करारा जवाब

29 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
Ranu Mondal and kailash vijayvargiya
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के बाद अब भाजपा नेता भी हुए भी हुए रानू मंडल के फैन, इस तरह की तारीफ

30 अगस्त 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के हमशक्ल की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं, फैंस बोले- 'बार-बार जूम करके देख रहे हैं'

29 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी विघ्नहर्ता के आशीर्वाद से असफलता व् बाधाओं पर विजय पाएं - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी विघ्नहर्ता के आशीर्वाद से असफलता व् बाधाओं पर विजय पाएं - 2 सितम्बर 2019
अमर उजाला के कैमरे में कैद हुए सेलेब्स
Bollywood

अनन्या- करीना ने दिए पोज तो शाहिद-इलियाना ने किया मीडिया को इग्नोर, कुछ ऐसे नजर आए सेलेब्स

29 अगस्त 2019

Manoj Bajpayee
Bollywood

वेब सीरीज में दिखने वाले बोल्ड सीन पर मनोज बाजपेयी का बयान- 'ये सीन आंखों में...'

29 अगस्त 2019

Richa Sharma
Bollywood

कभी जगराते में गाने वाली इस सिंगर को मिले थे 11 रुपए, आज बॉलीवुड में चलता है सिक्का

29 अगस्त 2019

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Bollywood

जल्द ही सपनों के घर में शिफ्ट हो जाएंगे शाहिद कपूर, इन दो सितारों के बनेंगे पड़ोसी

29 अगस्त 2019

Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi and Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

नोरा सहित 7 अभिनेत्रियां हो चुकीं Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, शिल्पा की तो क्रूज पर उड़ने से बची थी ड्रेस

28 अगस्त 2019

Lara Dutta
Bollywood

16 साल में कितना बदल गईं पूर्व ब्रह्मांड सुंदरी, खुद शेयर की बिना मेकअप सेल्फी

29 अगस्त 2019

Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

रानू मंडल पर बना रैप चुटकियों में वायरल, बताया हालात बदलने पर कैसे सब सगे बन गए

29 अगस्त 2019

Leena Chandavarkar
Bollywood

25 साल की उम्र में ही विधवा हो गई थीं लीना चंद्रावरकर, ऐसे बनीं किशोर कुमार की चौथी पत्नी

29 अगस्त 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

रानू मंडल के मीम्स सोशल मीडिया पर हुए वायरल, आप भी हंसते हुए हो जाएंगे लोटपोट

29 अगस्त 2019

साक्षी चोपड़ा और रामांनद सागर
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस के चलते इंस्टा क्वीन कहलाती हैं रामानंद सागर की पड़पोती, शाहरुख के बेटे से है खास कनेक्शन

29 अगस्त 2019

Ameesha Patel
Bollywood

क्या अमीषा पटेल को कार एक्सीडेंट में लगी गंभीर चोट? सामने आई चौंका देने वाली सच्चाई

29 अगस्त 2019

Aarav Kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय के बेटे को कभी लोगों ने बताया था 'तेरे नाम' का राधे, अब नए लुक से कर दिया हैरान

29 अगस्त 2019

Chitrangada Singh and Urmila Matondkar
Chitrangada Singh and Urmila Matondkar - फोटो : Social Media
Salman Nizami
Salman Nizami - फोटो : Social Media
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn Chopra - फोटो : Social Media
Guru Randhawa
Guru Randhawa - फोटो : Social Media
Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कानपुर के अलाउद्दीन ने बनाया गिनीज, गोल्डन बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, 27 घंटे 5 मिनट बोलकर पढ़ी किताब

यूपी के कानपुर में एक छात्र अलाउद्दीन ने अनोखा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम दर्ज कराया। उन्होंने लगातार 27 घंटे तक बोलकर पढ़ने का कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया है। अलाउद्दीन का नाम गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज किया गया है।

29 अगस्त 2019

Pathankot 1:21

पठानकोट एयरबेस पर तैनात होगा अपाचे एएच-64 ई, विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन फिर भरेंगे उड़ान

29 अगस्त 2019

विराट कोहली 1:15

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में जीत के साथ विराट कोहली रच देंगे भारतीय क्रिकेट का नया इतिहास

29 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

देव आनंद की इन दो हीरोइनों ने मुंबई में दिखाए फैशन के जलवे, रेशमी साड़ियां पहनकर ढाया कहर

29 अगस्त 2019

मायावती 1.40

मायावती पर योगी के मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह धर्मेश के बिगड़े बोल

29 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited