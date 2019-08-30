शहर चुनें

Guru Randhawa birthday special and his struggle for singing

सिर्फ 2 साल में बॉलीवुड पर छा गए गुरु रंधावा, कनाडा में हो चुका है जानलेवा हमला

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 06:55 AM IST
Guru Randhawa
1 of 5
Guru Randhawa - फोटो : Social Media
पंजाबी गायक गुरशरणजोत सिंह रंधावा उर्फ गुरु रंधावा ने मात्र 2 साल में ही बॉलीवुड में ऐसे झंडे गाड़े कि बड़े-बड़े सिंगर्स उनके सामने पानी मांगने लगे। लाहौर, पटोला, हाई रेटेड गबरू, दारु वारगी, रात कमल है, बन जा रानी जैसे गाने गाने वाले गुरू का जन्म का 30 अगस्त 1991 को पंजाब के गुरदासपुर में हुआ था। आज उनका जन्मदिन है।
