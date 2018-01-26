बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BOX OFFICE COLLECTION: रिलीज होते ही 'पद्मावत' ने की ऐसी कमाई, बाहुबली-2, दंगल सबके रिकॉर्ड तोड़े
BOX OFFICE COLLECTION: रिलीज होते ही 'पद्मावत' ने की ऐसी कमाई, बाहुबली-2, दंगल सबके रिकॉर्ड तोड़े
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 04:41 PM IST
तमाम विरोधों और हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामे के बीच संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावत' गुरुवार को रिलीज हो ही गई। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद भी कुछ राज्यों में फिल्म रिलीज नहीं हुई बावजूद इसके बॉक्सऑफिस पर फिल्म को शानदार ओपनिंग मिली। इस ओपनिंग के साथ ही 'पद्मावत' ने 'बाहुबली-2', 'दंगल' जैसी फिल्मों को पछाड़ते हुए कई रिकॉर्ड धराशायी कर दिए।
