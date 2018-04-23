शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bollywood celebs who are friends after their breakup

ब्रेकअप के बाद भी दोस्त हैं बॉलीवुड के ये 7 कपल्स, सलमान का पहला प्यार आज भी है उनके साथ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 01:20 PM IST
Salman Khan
1 of 8
बॉलीवुड में प्यार, मोहब्बत और इश्क, मिलना-बिछड़ना और कई तमाम कंट्रोवर्सी की बातें आम हो गई हैं। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड में कई ऐसे कपल्स रहे हैं जो ब्रेकअप के बाद भी दोस्त की तरह रह रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में...   
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ranbir kapoor ranveer singh anushka sharma salman khan katrina kaif aishwarya rai

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Web Series
Television

इन 17 एक्ट्रेसेस ने टीवी से की थी शुरुआत, फेमस होने के लिए कर दी बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार

23 अप्रैल 2018

amy jackson
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस पर आया इस अधेड़ उम्र के सुपरस्टार एक्टर का दिल, इस फिल्म में कर चुका है साथ काम

23 अप्रैल 2018

जया बच्चन
Bollywood

पार्टी से निकलते हुए जया बच्चन सीढ़ी उतरते समय लड़खड़ाईं तो ट्रोलर बोले- 'खुद ने तो पी रखी है और...'

23 अप्रैल 2018

swara bhaskar
Bollywood

कठुआ कांड पर विरोध जताना इस एक्ट्रेस को पड़ा महंगा, अमेजॉन का एप डिलीट करने लगे यूजर्स

23 अप्रैल 2018

Manoj Bajpayee
Bollywood

B'day Spl: NSD से 4 बार रिजेक्ट हुए थे 'बागी 2' के DIG, एक्टिंग देख कटरीना-तब्बू ने छू लिए थे पैर

23 अप्रैल 2018

शिल्पा शिंदे
Bollywood

हिना और शिल्पा के बीच फिर छिड़ी जंग, अश्लील वीडिया शेयर करने पर लगे आरोपों का दिया जवाब

23 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

VIDEO: डांस से पहले शर्माईं सोनम कपूर फिर जमकर नाचीं, बेटी को देख जया बच्चन ने भी 'लटकाया पल्लो'

23 अप्रैल 2018

milind
Bollywood

मिलिंद सोमन ही नहीं इन 7 एक्टर्स ने भी रचाई अपने से आधी उम्र की लड़की से शादी, दिलचस्प रही लव स्टोरी

23 अप्रैल 2018

milind
Bollywood

25 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से मिलिंद सोमन ने रचाई दूसरी शादी, देखें मेंहदी से फेरे तक की तस्वीरें

23 अप्रैल 2018

sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कभी शो छोड़कर भागीं कभी बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस, 5 मौके जब भीड़ ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत

23 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान, एली एवराम और लूलिया
Bollywood

एलि एवराम की छोटी सी गलती ने खोला सलमान का राज, डिलीट करने से पहले वायरल हुई फोटो

23 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने 75 की उम्र में उठाया बड़ा रिस्क, बोले- पब्लिक डिमांड थी तो करना पड़ा

23 अप्रैल 2018

शाहिद कपूर और मीरा राजपूत
Bollywood

पत्नी की प्रेग्नेंसी को सोशल मीडिया पर ओपन करने पर दी शाहिद ने सफाई, बोले-मीरा की डिमांड थी

23 अप्रैल 2018

मनोज बाजपेयी
Bollywood

B'day Spl: नेशनल अवॉर्ड विजेता है ये एक्टर, कभी स्ट्रगल की वजह से पत्नी ने दे दिया था तलाक

23 अप्रैल 2018

अनुपम खेर
Bollywood

VIDEO: अनुपम खेर ने मां के साथ शेयर किया इमोशनल वीडियो, देखकर आंखों में आ जाएंगे आंसू

23 अप्रैल 2018

Manoj Bajpayee revealed on small role in film on his Birthday
Bollywood

फिल्मों में छोटे रोल पर मनोज बाजपेयी का बड़ा खुलासा, दूसरे एक्टर्स से बिल्कुल डिफरेंट है सोच

23 अप्रैल 2018

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

आनंद आहूजा के साथ इस तारीख को फेरे लेंगी सोनम कपूर, स्पा के बाहर इस हाल में हुईं स्पॉट

23 अप्रैल 2018

Anurag Kashyap speak up on sexual harassment at workplace in Bollywood
Bollywood

11 साल की उम्र में यौन उत्पीड़न का शिकार हो चुके अनुराग कश्यप का बॉलीवुड पर बड़ा खुलासा

23 अप्रैल 2018

Anita Hassanandani
Bollywood

बीच सड़क पर अचानक किसके साथ डांस करने लगीं यह टीवी एक्ट्रेस, आसपास के लोग भी चौंके

23 अप्रैल 2018

jessica lal
Bollywood

जेसिका की बहन बनकर विद्या बालन ने एक्टिंग से लूटी थी वाहवाही, ऐसे हुई थी मशहूर मॉडल की हत्या

23 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan vikas gupta
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 12 में होगा अब ये ट्विस्ट, ऑडिशन से पहले ही कंटेस्टेंट रहे विकास गुप्ता ने किया खुलासा

23 अप्रैल 2018

मिलिंद सोमन और अंकिता कंवर
Bollywood

जानिए कौन हैं मिलिंद सोमन की दूसरी पत्नी अंकिता, यह रहा उनका पूरा प्रोफाइल

23 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Salman and Sangeeta
Akshay and Shilpa
Ranveer Singh And Anushka Sharma
salman and katrina
Ranbir and Deepika
Hrithik And Suzane
Arbaaz and Malaika

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.