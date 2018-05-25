शहर चुनें

4 साल काम ना मिलने पर हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, रोते हुए बोले बॉबी- 'प्लीज कुछ देर के लिए इंटरव्यू रोक दो'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 25 May 2018 12:14 PM IST
बॉबी देओल
1 of 7
बॉबी देओल, सलमान खान की फिल्म 'रेस 3' से बॉलीवुड में फिर से वापसी करने जा रहे हैं । सालों बाद बॉबी फिल्म में अपने डैशिंग अवतार के साथ नजर आएंगे । फिल्म का ट्रेलर लॉन्च हो चुका है और फैंस ने बॉबी को काफी पसंद किया है ।
bobby deol race 3 salman khan

