बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bday Spcl: यहां हुई थी जया बच्चन और अमिताभ की पहली मुलाकात, जानिए 9 अनसुनी कहानियां
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 08:16 PM IST
मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी से सांसद जया बच्चन का सोमवार यानि (9 अप्रैल) को जन्मदिन हैं। उनके जन्मदिन पर आज हम आपको उनसे जुड़ी कुछ रोचक जानकारियां बता रहे हैं, जो आपको नहीं पता होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aca2b344f1c1bc66b8b467d","slug":"birthday-special-nine-interesting-story-of-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bday Spcl: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 9 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.