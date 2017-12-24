बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'सेक्स रैकेट चलाती है राधे मां', इन आरोपों से चर्चा में आई अर्शी, प्रोड्यूसर को मारा थप्पड़
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 12:28 PM IST
बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में इस सप्ताह आउट हुई अर्शी खान दो साल पहले अचानक सुर्खियों में आई थी, जब उसने राधे मां पर सेक्स रैकेट चलाने का आरोप लगाते हुए थाने में शिकायत दे दी थी। अर्शी का आरोप था कि राधे मां का बिजनेस हेड उन्हें कई बार सेक्स रैकेट में शामिल होने का ऑफर दे चुका है।
