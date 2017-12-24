Download App
B'day Special: सुरों के बादशाह मो. रफी का 93वां जन्मदिन, Google ने डूडल बनाकर दिया सम्मान

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:52 AM IST
google doodle today 93rd birthday of mohammad rafi

मशहूर गीत 'तुम मुझे यूं भूला ना पाओगे' को अपनी आवाज देने वाले सुरों के बेताज बादशाह मोहम्मद रफी को आप यू नहीं नहीं भूला पाएंगे। आज रफी साहब का 93वां जन्मदिन है। इस मौके को खास बनाने के लिए गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर मोहम्मद रफी को समर्पित किया है। मोहम्मद रफी का जन्म 24 दिसंबर 1924 को पंजाब के कोटला सुल्तान सिंह गांव में एक मध्यम वर्गीय मुस्लिम परिवार में हुआ था। आप को ये जानकर हैरानी होगी कि इतने बडे़ आवाज के जादूगर को संगीत की प्रेरणा एक फकीर से मिली थी। 

