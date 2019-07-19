शहर चुनें

bhajan singer and biss boss 12 contestant anup jalota mother kamla jalota dies at 85

अनूप जलोट की मां का 85 की उम्र में निधन, लंबे समय से अस्पताल में थीं भर्ती

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:41 PM IST
अनूप जलोटा
अनूप जलोटा
भजन सिंगर अनूप जलोटा के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर है । उनकी मां कमला जलोटा का आज सुबह निधन हो गया है । वो 85 साल की थीं । अनूप की मां पिछले कुछ दिनों से मुंबई के हिंदुजा अस्पताल में भर्ती थीं । निधन की वजह के बारे में अभी पता नहीं लग पाया है । इस बारे में अभी अनूप जलोटा का कोई बयान नहीं आया है ।
bigg boss 12 anup jalota jasleen matharu kamla jalota died bigg boss anup jalota mother dies kesar matharu saba khan बिग बॉस 12 बिग बॉस अनूप जलोटा जसलीन मथारू सबा खान
