शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   anushka sharma said to ranveer singh you are not the host at function

अनुष्का शर्मा ने सबके सामने लगा दी रणवीर सिंह को डांट, Sorry बोल लौटना पड़ा वापस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 02:58 PM IST
anushka sharma
1 of 5
anushka sharma - फोटो : social media
रणवीर सिंह और अनुष्का शर्मा ने फिल्म 'बैंड बाजा बारात' में साथ काम किया था। ये रणवीर सिंह की डेब्यू फिल्म थी । उस वक्त इस जोड़ी को दर्शकों ने बहुत पसंद किया था । इसके बाद दोनों फिल्म 'लेडीज वर्सेज रिकी बहल' और 'दिल धड़कने दो' में नजर आए थे। उस वक्त रणवीर और अनुष्का के अफेयर की भी खबरें आई थीं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
anushka sharma deepika padukone virat kohli
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Nusrat Jahan and Kajal Aggarwal
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं सांसद नुसरत जहां, इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Bollywood

पांचवें दिन ऋतिक-टाइगर की 'वॉर' की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई, कलेक्शन का आंकड़ा 150 करोड़ के पार

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Gul Panag
Bollywood

20 साल पुराना स्विमसूट पहनते ही इंस्टाग्राम पर छाईं ये एक्ट्रेस, Bjp प्रत्याशी से हार चुकी हैं चुनाव

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13 Ban
Television

सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हो रहा #Boycott_BigBoss, कमेंट में इस तरह भड़ास निकाल रहे लोग

7 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
amrita singh
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने रेस्त्रां में मां से पूछ लिया ऐसा सवाल, अमृता सिंह को छिपाना पड़ गया चेहरा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

28 साल में कितनी बदल गईं शाहरुख की पत्नी गौरी खान, कुछ तस्वीरों में तो पहचानना भी मुश्किल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Prity Bhattacharjee
Television

जानें कौन हैं 9 साल की प्रीति भट्टाचार्जी? जिन्होंने जीता 'सुपरस्टार सिंगर' शो

7 अक्टूबर 2019

shilpa shetty
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने शेयर कीं कन्या भोज और हवन की तस्वीरें, पति और बेटा विवान भी साथ में आए नजर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
Dabangg 3
Bollywood

दबंग 3 के बाद फिर पुलिस अफसर के किरदार में नजर आ सकते हैं सलमान, फैंस को देंगे ईदी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

mugen rao
Television

जानें कौन हैं मुगेन राव? जिसने जीत लिया बिग बॉस का खिताब, ट्राफी के साथ मिले 50 लाख रुपये

7 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
begum akhtar
Bollywood

13 की उम्र में एक राजा की करतूत से गर्भवती हो गई थीं बेगम अख्तर, बेटी जन्मी तो बताया बहन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Prity Bhattacharjee
Television

ये कंटस्टेंट बनी सुपरस्टार सिंगर की पहली विनर, चमचमाती ट्राफी के साथ मिला 15 लाख का चेक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

yukta mookhey
Bollywood

जिस अभिनेत्री ने जीता 'विश्व सुंदरी' का खिताब, पति ने किया प्रताड़ित, 10 साल से फिल्मों से दूर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Aarti Singh
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आरती ने फिर खोले निजी जिंदगी के राज, बोलीं-मेरी मां की बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने मुझे पाला

7 अक्टूबर 2019

nusrat jahan
Bollywood

पति निखिल संग दुर्गा की भक्ति में डूबी सांसद नुसरत जहां, ये 10 फिल्मी सितारे भी मां के रंग में रंगे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Puneesh, Bandgi, Tanisha, Armaan and Jasleen
Bollywood

जानिए 'बिग बॉस' में पहले कब-कब हुई अश्लीलता की हदें पार? तब-तब उठी बंद करने की मांग

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Swara Bhaskar
Bollywood

फर्जी ट्वीट के 200 रुपये, ऐसी WhatsApp चैट हुई वायरल तो स्वरा ने सामने आ फैंस को दी वार्निंग

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

BB 13: जानिए किस कंटेस्टेंट को थी कौन सी गलतफहमी? एक तो बीच में कूद सलमान ने की दूर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Qandeel Baloch
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस की हत्या में तीन साल बाद मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, ऐसे पकड़ा गया हत्यारा भाई

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Farmani Naj
Bollywood

गायकी में रानू मंडल को टक्कर दे रही ये महिला, वीडियो वायरल होते ही यूजर्स ने किए ऐसे कमेंट

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13 पर बैन की मांग से लेकर स्वरा की फर्जी चैट तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

7 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Bollywood

17 रिकॉर्ड तोड़ चुकी टाइगर-ऋतिक की 'वॉर', कमाई में अब भी इन पांच फिल्मों से है बड़ी टक्कर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

anushka sharma
anushka sharma - फोटो : social media
anushka sharma
anushka sharma - फोटो : social media
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh - फोटो : instagram
ranveer singh
ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन की बहू बनेगी सानिया मिर्जा की तलाकशुदा बहन

भारत की टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने अफवाहों पर लगाम लगाते हुए इसकी पुष्टि कर दी है कि उनकी बहन अनम मिर्जा अजहरुद्दीन के बेटे असद से निकाह करने जा रही हैं।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आरसी और डीएल 2:08

बदल गए आपके RC और DL, QR कोड और चिप में होंगे आपके सारे रिकॉर्ड

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आरे 2:17

आरे में पेड़ों की कटाई पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक, 21 अक्टूबर को अगली सुनवाई

7 अक्टूबर 2019

ओवैसी 1:53

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर ओवैसी का कांग्रेस पर तंज, कहा- कैल्शियम इंजेक्शन भी नहीं बचा सकता

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पुल 1:19

गुजरात के जूनागढ़ में टूटा पुल, खाई में समाई कई कारें

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited