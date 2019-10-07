शहर चुनें

कन्या भोज में पूड़ियां बांटतीं नजर आईं शिल्पा शेट्टी, कहा- 'शेर पर सवार हो माता आई हैं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 08:44 AM IST
shilpa shetty
1 of 5
shilpa shetty - फोटो : social media
नवरात्रों में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज की भी भक्ति भावना देखने को मिली । कोई दुर्गा पंडाल में दिखा तो किसी ने घर पर ही हवन कराया। इसमें शिल्पा शेट्टी भी पीछे नहीं रहीं। अष्टमी के दिन शिल्पा ने अपने घर पर कन्या भोज रखा। शिल्पा ने कन्या भोज और हवन करते हुए तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं । 
shilpa shetty navratri durga ashtami
shilpa shetty
shilpa shetty - फोटो : social media
shilpa shetty
shilpa shetty - फोटो : social media
shilpa shetty
shilpa shetty - फोटो : social media
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra - फोटो : instagram
shilpa shetty
shilpa shetty - फोटो : social media
