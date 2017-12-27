बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट से शादी करते ही अनुष्का को मिली बड़ी खुशखबरी, बनीं 'पेटा पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर'
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 01:40 PM IST
हाल ही में भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंधी अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा को 'पीपुल फॉर एथिकल ट्रीटमेंट ऑफ एनिमल्स' (पेटा) ने 'पेटा पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर' के खिताब से नवाजा है।
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
