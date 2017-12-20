Download App
पहली बार ससुराल पहुंचीं विराट की दुल्हन, हनीमून के बाद और निखर गईं अनुष्का, गवाह हैं ये तस्वीरें

amarujala.com- Presented By: भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:11 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reached delhi for their reception party

गुपचुप शादी के बाद हनीमून मनाकर विराट-अनुष्का दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं। अनुष्का पहली बार ससुराल पहुंची। घर के लोगों ने उनके स्वागत की तैयारियां की हुई थीं। शादी के बाद अनुष्का और भी निखर गई हैं।

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

