पहली बार ससुराल पहुंचीं विराट की दुल्हन, हनीमून के बाद और निखर गईं अनुष्का, गवाह हैं ये तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:11 PM IST
गुपचुप शादी के बाद हनीमून मनाकर विराट-अनुष्का दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं। अनुष्का पहली बार ससुराल पहुंची। घर के लोगों ने उनके स्वागत की तैयारियां की हुई थीं। शादी के बाद अनुष्का और भी निखर गई हैं।
