Bigg Boss 11: विकास ने रची थी हितेन को Out करने की साजिश, हिना ने शिल्पा के सामने खोला गेम प्लान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
hina khan revealed the game plan of vikas gupta about Hiten Tejwani eviction{"_id":"5a3a20104f1c1b686a8bacb4","slug":"hina-khan-revealed-the-game-plan-of-vikas-gupta-about-hiten-tejwani-eviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b Out \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0947\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस के 11वें हफ्ते में आकर हितेन तेजवानी का घर से बाहर हो जाना काफी शॉकिंग था। हितेन के आउट होने का दुख सलमान खान को भी था। हितेन, शिल्पा-लव और प्रियांक के साथ नॉमिनेट थे। शिल्पा और लव सेफ हो गए थे।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.