Bigg Boss 11: विकास ने रची थी हितेन को Out करने की साजिश, हिना ने शिल्पा के सामने खोला गेम प्लान

भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 02:10 PM IST
hina khan revealed the game plan of vikas gupta about Hiten Tejwani eviction

बिग बॉस के 11वें हफ्ते में आकर हितेन तेजवानी का घर से बाहर हो जाना काफी शॉकिंग था। हितेन के आउट होने का दुख सलमान खान को भी था। हितेन, शिल्पा-लव और प्रियांक के साथ नॉमिनेट थे। शिल्पा और लव सेफ हो गए थे।

bigg boss hina khan vikas gupta shilpa shinde

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

