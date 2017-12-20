बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट-अनुष्का हनीमून मनाकर भारत लौटे, कल है शादी का ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन, ये PHOTOS चुरा लेंगी दिल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli back to India for wedding reception
{"_id":"5a39d7714f1c1b96368b58f8","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-back-to-india-for-wedding-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947, \u0915\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092f\u0947 PHOTOS \u091a\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 08:56 AM IST
शादी और फिर हनीमून मनाने के बाद एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली स्वदेश लौट चुके हैं। जी हां, प्यार की पिच पर बोल्ड हुआ ये कपल दिल्ली लौटते ही पार्टी की तैयारियों में जुट चुका है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3787234f1c1bce408bdc8c","slug":"police-bust-a-high-profile-prostitution-racket-two-actress-involve","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a376bb64f1c1b6a678c27c7","slug":"top-actress-of-bollywood-and-south-industry-who-were-involved-in-sex-racket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a39720f4f1c1b4c528ba888","slug":"india-vs-sri-lanka-first-t20i-cuttack-team-indias-predicted-eleven","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"INDvSL \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091f\u094020: \u0907\u0928 11 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u095c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u091a\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a38f6a64f1c1b3c3d8beb2c","slug":"virat-kohli-replies-to-rohit-sharma-congratulatory-tweet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u093f\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e' \u0915\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939, \u0905\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a38f0d24f1c1baf678c28a3","slug":"virat-kohli-getting-emotional-on-19-december-due-to-father-demise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 19 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!