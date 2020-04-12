शहर चुनें

Amitabh Bachchan Text Taking Dig At China President and Salman Khan Sent Food To Daily Wage Workers entertainment news

अमिताभ ने चीनी राष्ट्रपति पर सुनाया जोक और सलमान ने ट्रक भरकर भेजा खाना, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 12 Apr 2020 04:27 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
लॉकडाउन की वजह से सभी लोग अपने घरों में सिमट कर रह गए हैं। क्या आम जनता और क्या बॉलीवुड सितारे, घर में रहने की वजह से सभी इन दिनों ज्यादा से ज्यादा वक्त सोशल मीडिया पर बिता रहे हैं। अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन तो आम दिनों में भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं लेकिन इन दिनों उनकी चहलकदमी भी ज्यादा हो गई है। कोरोना वायरस से जागरुक करने के साथ-साथ वो लोगों का मनोरंजन भी कर रहे हैं।

कोरोना के बीच अमिताभ बच्चन ने चीनी राष्ट्रपति पर सुनाया ऐसा जोक, बाद में ट्विटर से करना पड़ गया डिलीट
amitabh bachchan salman khan coronavirus rajeev khandelwal masakali 2.0 kareena kapoor khan badshah ar rahman lockdown
 
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
rajeev khandelwal
rajeev khandelwal - फोटो : social media
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan - फोटो : Social Media
Salman Khan
Salman Khan - फोटो : amar ujala
