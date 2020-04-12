अमिताभ ने चीनी राष्ट्रपति पर सुनाया जोक और सलमान ने ट्रक भरकर भेजा खाना, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5e924b508ebc3e76a002e3e2","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-text-taking-dig-at-china-president-and-salman-khan-sent-food-to-daily-wage-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u092d\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e924b508ebc3e76a002e3e2","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-text-taking-dig-at-china-president-and-salman-khan-sent-food-to-daily-wage-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u092d\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rajeev khandelwal
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e924b508ebc3e76a002e3e2","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-text-taking-dig-at-china-president-and-salman-khan-sent-food-to-daily-wage-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u092d\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kareena Kapoor
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e924b508ebc3e76a002e3e2","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-text-taking-dig-at-china-president-and-salman-khan-sent-food-to-daily-wage-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u092d\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Aamir Khan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e924b508ebc3e76a002e3e2","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-text-taking-dig-at-china-president-and-salman-khan-sent-food-to-daily-wage-workers-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u092d\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Salman Khan
- फोटो : amar ujala