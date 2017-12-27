Download App
VIDEO: अमिताभ को देख खुशी से पागल हुईं अनुष्का, PM मोदी के स्टाइल में किया सम्मान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 11:49 AM IST
amitabh bachchan reached at virat and anushka mumbai reception

देश के सबसे ऊंचे सेंट रिजिस होटल में विराट-अनुष्‍का के रिसेप्‍शन की चर्चा हर तरफ हो रही है। विरुष्‍का की शादी साल का सबसे बड़ा जश्न बन गया। कल मुंबई में हुए रिसेप्‍शन में बॉलीवुड सितारों के अलावा क्रिकेट जगत की कई हस्तियां पहुंची।

