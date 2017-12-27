बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
VIDEO: अमिताभ को देख खुशी से पागल हुईं अनुष्का, PM मोदी के स्टाइल में किया सम्मान
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 11:49 AM IST
देश के सबसे ऊंचे सेंट रिजिस होटल में विराट-अनुष्का के रिसेप्शन की चर्चा हर तरफ हो रही है। विरुष्का की शादी साल का सबसे बड़ा जश्न बन गया। कल मुंबई में हुए रिसेप्शन में बॉलीवुड सितारों के अलावा क्रिकेट जगत की कई हस्तियां पहुंची।
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
