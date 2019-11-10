शहर चुनें

सास नीतू के साथ डिनर डेट पर गए रणबीर-आलिया, शिखर धवन की अक्षय कुमार की एक्टिंग, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 07:50 PM IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor,Shikhar Dhawan
1 of 5
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor,Shikhar Dhawan - फोटो : amar ujala
रणबीर की मां से साथ डिनर डेट पर पहुंचीं आलिया
अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट और अभिनेता रणबीर कपूर लंबे समय से अपने रिश्तों को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। दोनों को अक्सर साथ में देखा जाता है। रणबीर और आलिया एक-दूसरे के परिवार का साथ भी समय बिताते हुए नजर आते हैं। हाल ही में आलिया को रणबीर कपूर की मां अभिनेत्री नीतू कपूर के साथ डिनर डेट पर जाते हुए देखा गया था। इन तीनों कलाकार की डिनर डेट की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है।  
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor hrithik roshan siddharth shukla kushal tandon rani mukerji shikhar dhawan akshay kumar आलिया भट्ट अभिनेता रणबीर कपूर ऋतिक रोशन सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला कुशाल टंडन रानी मुखर्जी शिखर धवन अक्षय कुमार
Recommended

sharmila tagore, Mala Sinha,hema malini
Bollywood

अपने जमाने में सुपरहिट रहीं ये सात अभिनेत्रियां, बेटियां हुईं फ्लॉप तो छिप-छिपकर रोती होंगी

10 नवंबर 2019

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

अयोध्या मामला: फैसले पर राखी सावंत ने वीडियो में दिया बयान, PM मोदी के बारे कही ये बात

10 नवंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

मीडिया को एटिट्यूड दिखाने के बाद बुरी तरह ट्रोल हुईं रानू मंडल, लोगों ने कहा- 'भीख मांगते हुए ही...'

10 नवंबर 2019

dabang
Bollywood

सलमान ने 'दबंग 3' से हटाए राहत फतेह अली खान के दो गाने, पाकिस्तान सिंगर ने ये दिया रिएक्शन

10 नवंबर 2019

मोना कपूर, बोनी कपूर बच्चों के साथ
Bollywood

पहली पत्नी को छोड़ बोनी कपूर ने रचा ली थी श्रीदेवी संग दूसरी शादी, इंटरव्यू में मोना ने किए थे चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

10 नवंबर 2019

राखी सावंत
Bollywood

राखी सावंत का बेहूदा बयान- बिग बॉस मेरे पहले पति, 'शादी के बाद भी शो में मेरी इज्जत...'

10 नवंबर 2019

Related

शिल्पा शेट्टी, पानीपत
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड से दूर क्यों हुई थीं शिल्पा शेट्टी? पानीपत के दो कैरेक्टर आए सामने, पांच खबरें

10 नवंबर 2019

Mahira and Siddharth Shukla
Bollywood

बिग बॉस ने घरवालों से पूछा, सिद्धार्थ-माहिरा में किसके ज्यादा पाप? नतीजे देख चौंक जाएंगे आप

10 नवंबर 2019

सुपरमैन
Bollywood

किसी ने खुद को मारी गोली तो कोई हुआ पैरालाइज्ड, इस वजह से मनहूस माना गया 'सुपरमैन'

10 नवंबर 2019

himanshi khurana
Bollywood

BB13: आखिर कौन हैं हिमांशी खुराना, जिसके कारण शहनाज के खिलाफ हो गए सलमान!

10 नवंबर 2019

sridevi boney kapoor
Bollywood

बोनी कपूर को श्रीदेवी से बंधवानी पड़ी थी राखी, उन्हीं के लिए पत्नी को छोड़ा, लिए सात फेरे

10 नवंबर 2019

kk goswami
Bollywood

3 फुट के इस अभिनेता का टीवी पर राज, दोगुनी लंबी इस युवती से ऐसे हुई थी लव मैरिज

10 नवंबर 2019

जॉनी वॉकर
Bollywood

जमालुद्दीन कैसे बने जॉनी वाकर? गुरुदत्त से जुड़ा है किस्सा, कभी इंदौर में जी रहे थे गुमनाम जिंदगी

10 नवंबर 2019

Mahira, Salmana and Siddharth
Television

सिद्धार्थ का समर्थन करते ही भड़क उठे माहिरा के फैंस, ट्रेंड कर रहा #biasedhostSalmanKhan

10 नवंबर 2019

Shilpa Shetty, Neha and Sonam
Bollywood

नेहा कक्कड़ के अलावा ये छह अभिनेत्रियां भी हो चुकीं Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, देखिए तस्वीरें

10 नवंबर 2019

Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth Shukla
Television

BB13: घरवाले निकालेंगे भड़ास, सिद्धार्थ को देखते ही शहनाज बोलीं कुछ ऐसा, सब होंगे हैरान

10 नवंबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

रीमेक नहीं ओरीजनल फिल्म होगी अक्षय की बेल बॉटम, फिल्म एक्शन रिप्ले के बाद फिर लौटेगी अतीत की कहानी

10 नवंबर 2019

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

भूटान पहुंचते ही विराट को छोड़ खास दोस्त के साथ दिखीं अनुष्का, सामने आईं नई तस्वीरें

10 नवंबर 2019

Tanuja
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये आठ सदाबहार एक्ट्रेस आज दिखने में लगती हैं ऐसी, एक को पहचानना मुश्किल

10 नवंबर 2019

Malaika, Arhaan and Arbaaz
Bollywood

मलाइका-अरबाज ने बेटे अरहान के बर्थडे पर दी पार्टी, अनन्या-शनाया समेत ये सितारे भी हुए स्पॉट

10 नवंबर 2019

top weekly news
Bollywood

तबीयत पर अमिताभ का खुलासा और एटीट्यूड दिखाते ही रानू मंडल ट्रोल, ये हैं इस हफ्ते की 5 बड़ी खबरें

10 नवंबर 2019

Mala Sinha
Bollywood

प्रोड्यूसर ने बेइज्जती करते हुए कहा था-शीशे में देखो चेहरा, बनीं 80 के दशक की मशहूर हीरोइन

10 नवंबर 2019

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor,Shikhar Dhawan
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor,Shikhar Dhawan - फोटो : amar ujala
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan - फोटो : file photo
kushal tandon
kushal tandon - फोटो : file photo
Hichki
Hichki - फोटो : file photo
शिखर धवन
शिखर धवन - फोटो : file photot
