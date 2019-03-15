शहर चुनें

आलिया भट्ट ने रणबीर कपूर के साथ आधी रात को मनाया बर्थडे, सबसे पहले यहां देखें इनसाइड VIDEO

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 08:18 AM IST
alia bhatt
1 of 5
alia bhatt
आलिया  भट्ट आज अपना 26वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं । आलिया ने आधी रात को अपने परिवार, दोस्तों और ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रणबीर कपूर के साथ बर्थडे मनाया । सभी ने मिलकर आलिया को सरप्राइज दिया था । आलिया के बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन की इनसाइड तस्वीरें सामने आ गई हैं ।
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : instagram
