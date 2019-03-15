शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Alia Bhatt Birthday and Akshay Kumar On Joining Indian Politics here is top entertainment news

आलिया भट्ट के जन्मदिन और अक्षय कुमार के चुनाव लड़ने की चर्चा सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 06:44 AM IST
Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar
1 of 5
Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar - फोटो : social media
26 की हुईं आलिया भट्ट
बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकारा आलिया भट्ट आज अपना जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। उनका जन्म साल 1993 में हुआ था। आलिया भट्ट ने अपने फिल्मी सफर की शुरुआत साल 2012 में फिल्म 'स्टूडेंट्स ऑफ द ईयर' से की थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने कई शानदार फिल्मों में काम किया। फिल्मों के अलावा आलिया भट्ट अपने अफेयर्स को लेकर भी खूब सुर्खियों में रह चुकी हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
alia bhatt alia bhatt birthday ranbir kapoor malaika arora arjun kapoor sara ali khan ranveer singh sushant singh rajput photograph movie nawazuddin siddiqui sanaya malhotra akshay kumar entertainment news आलिया भट्ट रणबीर कपूर मलाइका अरोरा अर्जुन कपूर सारा अली खान अक्षय कुमार
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Ranbir, Alia
Bollywood

आधी रात को रणबीर कपूर ने आलिया भट्ट को दिया सरप्राइज, एक्ट्रेस ने कभी नहीं सोचा होगा

15 मार्च 2019

Sara,Ranveer,Sushant
Bollywood

सारा की इस बुरी आदत से परेशान रहते थे रणवीर और सुशांत, अब एक्ट्रेस ने मांगी माफी

15 मार्च 2019

क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
rohit shetty
Bollywood

रोहित शेट्टी की पत्नी हमेशा रहती हैं लाइम लाइट से दूर, टैलेंट ऐसा कि पति को भी मात दे दें...

14 मार्च 2019

फातिमा सना शेख
Bollywood

आमिर खान की ऑन स्क्रीन बेटी फातिमा शेख का खुलासा, कहा- मेरा भी यौन शोषण हुआ है

14 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
priyanka chopra nick jonas
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पति निक को एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ चैट करते हुए देखा, जानें इसके बाद क्या हुआ...

14 मार्च 2019

malaika arora and arjun kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा से शादी करने पर पहली बार आया अर्जुन कपूर का बयान, जवाब सुनकर हो सकती है हैरानी

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

divya bharti
Bollywood

आमिर खान के उस धोखे से टूट गईं थीं दिव्या भारती, फिर लिया ऐसा बदला

14 मार्च 2019

sara ali khan
Bollywood

शुरू होने से पहले ही खत्म हो सकता है सैफ की लाडली का करियर, बॉलीवुड में आए दिन हड़कंप मचा रहीं सारा

14 मार्च 2019

क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के इस नए VIDEO को देखने से खुद को रोक नहीं पा रहें यूजर्स, बार-बार कर रहे प्ले

14 मार्च 2019

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

क्या आम चुनाव 2019 से राजनीति में एंट्री करेंगे अक्षय कुमार, इन 2 सीटों पर अटकलें हुई तेज

14 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
arbaaz khan
Bollywood

अरबाज खान के बैंक अकाउंट में नहीं है एक भी रुपया, करीना कपूर हुईं शॉक्ड

13 मार्च 2019

aamir khan
Bollywood

विदेश में बंगला और 22 मकानों के मालिक हैं आमिर खान, बुलेटप्रूफ कारों में घूमने का है शौक

14 मार्च 2019

करण देओल
Bollywood

धर्मेंद्र और सनी देओल की राह पर है बेटा करण देओल, मसक्युलर बॉडी देख छूट जाएंगे पसीने

14 मार्च 2019

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

भाईजान से बिना पूछे ही अक्षय कुमार ने ईद पर तय की 'सूर्यवंशी' की रिलीज डेट, बोले- फिल्म इंडस्ट्री सबकी है

14 मार्च 2019

Swara Bhaskar
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी से इस कदर इम्प्रेस हुईं स्वरा भास्कर, ट्वीट कर बोलीं- 'शानदार ढंग से....'

14 मार्च 2019

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Bollywood

केसरी के प्रमोशन से दूर अक्षय कुमार ने परिवार संग बिताया वक्त, पत्नी और बेटी के साथ यहां आए नजर

14 मार्च 2019

श्लोका मेहता
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार की बहू का पहला ब्राइडल फोटोशूट आया सामने, एक-एक तस्वीर में लग रहीं राजकुमारी

13 मार्च 2019

Throwback Thursday
Bollywood

#Throwbackthursday बेटे तैमूर की तरह ही क्यूट थे सैफ, इस फोटो में मां शर्मिला के साथ दे रहे पोज

14 मार्च 2019

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

रणबीर ही नहीं मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर तक को भी आलिया कर चुकी हैं डेट, जानें किस-किस से रहा अफेयर

15 मार्च 2019

Neena Gupta and Masaba
Bollywood

मधु मंटेना से 3 साल बाद तलाक लेने जा रही हैं नीना गुप्ता की बेटी, मां ने 10 साल पहले की है शादी

14 मार्च 2019

Aamir khan, Madhuri dixit
Bollywood

आमिर खान ने माधुरी दीक्षित के साथ की थी ऐसी हरकत, हॉकी स्टिक लेकर एक्ट्रेस ने दौड़ाया था

14 मार्च 2019

दादा कोंडके
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता की फिल्मों के टाइटल से सेंसर बोर्ड भी शरमा जाता था, कांग्रेस की नाक में कर दिया था दम

14 मार्च 2019

Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar
Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar - फोटो : social media
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor - फोटो : instagram
Sara,Ranveer,Sushant
Sara,Ranveer,Sushant - फोटो : social media
Photograph Screening
Photograph Screening - फोटो : instagram
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.