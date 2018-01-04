Download App
PADMAN में अक्षय-सोनम का दूसरा गाना 'हू ब हू' यहां सुनिए, मजा आएगा

टीम डिजिटल, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 12:34 PM IST
Akshay Kumar sonam kapoor film Padman second song Hu Ba Hu released
'हू ब हू है तुमसा दिल ये हू ब हू
एक हम दोनों हू ब हू'
जी हां, ये है अक्षय कुमार की अपकमिंग फिल्म ‘पैडमैन’ के दूसरे गाने के बोल। गाने को अमित त्रिवेदी ने गाया है। संगीत भी उन्होंने दिया है। वहीं इस गाने को लिखा कौसर मुनीर ने।
akshay kumar sonam kapoor radhika apte padman

