शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Akshay Kumar Changes Name Of Film Laxmmi Bomb and Court Orders Initiate Inquiry Against Kangana Ranaut entertainment news

अक्षय ने बदला फिल्म का नाम और कंगना के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 12:31 AM IST
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रणौत
1 of 5
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रणौत - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
अपनी अगली फिल्म ‘लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के बाद से ही हिंदूवादी संगठनों के निशाने पर रहे अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने आखिरकार इस फिल्म का नाम बदल दिया है। फिल्म के निर्देशक राघव लॉरेंस ने ये फैसले केंद्रीय फिल्म प्रमाणन बोर्ड के साथ हुई बैठक के बाद लिया। अक्षय की ये फिल्म अब ‘लक्ष्मी’ के नाम से रिलीज होगी।

Laxmmi Bomb: अक्षय कुमार ने बदल दिया फिल्म ‘लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब’ का नाम, सोशल मीडिया की ट्रोलिंग ने दिखाया असर
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national akshay kumar kangana ranaut neha kakkar bigg boss 14 abhijeet bhattacharya
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य
Bollywood

कभी शाहरुख का उड़ाया मजाक तो कभी छेड़छाड़ का लगा आरोप, अभिजीत भट्टचार्य से जुड़े ये पांच विवाद

30 अक्टूबर 2020

ओटीटी पर रिलीज होने वाली फिल्में
Web Series

Weekend On OTT: 'तैश' के बाद इस वीकएंड आ रहीं ये फिल्में और सीरीज, सनी लियोनी का दिखेगा कामुक अंदाज

29 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
इरफान पठान, पायल घोष, अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

इरफान पठान पर पायल घोष का निशाना, बोलीं- मेरे दोस्त ने कहा था कि कोई मुसलमान भगवान नहीं हो सकता

29 अक्टूबर 2020

जान सानू, कुमार सानू
Bollywood

बेटे की गलती पर पिता कुमार सानू ने मांगी माफी, Bigg Boss में जान सानू ने की थी मराठी भाषा पर टिप्पणी

29 अक्टूबर 2020

शिक्षा, शादी, करियर, जॉब फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें कैसे रहेगा भविष्य
astrology

शिक्षा, शादी, करियर, जॉब फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें कैसे रहेगा भविष्य
विक्रांत मैस्सी, शाहरुख खान, बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

सोलो हीरो के तौर पर खत्म हो रही बॉबी देओल की ब्रांडिंग, शाहरुख की फिल्म में हीरो बने विक्रांत मैस्सी

29 अक्टूबर 2020

नागिन के किरदार में अभिनेत्रियां
Bollywood

बड़े पर्दे पर 'नागिन' बन इन अभिनेत्रियों में मचाया कोहराम, रीना रॉय से लेकर मल्लिका शेरावत तक हैं शामिल

29 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

शादी के कपड़ों पर ट्रोल हुईं नेहा कक्कड़, अब बोलीं- लहंगा सब्यसाची ने गिफ्ट किया था

29 अक्टूबर 2020

नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह
Bollywood

शादी के बाद नेहा कक्कड़ ने किया अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर ये बदलाव, आप भी जानिए

29 अक्टूबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
बिग बॉस, अनुपमा
Television

‘बिग बॉस 14’ को टॉप पांच में नहीं मिली जगह, ये शो रहा पहले नंबर पर, देखें टीआरपी लिस्ट

29 अक्टूबर 2020

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

जब सारा अली खान ने कहा था, 'मैं बोलना शुरू करूं तो रोज धमाके हों, इसलिए चुप रहती हूं'

29 अक्टूबर 2020

शिक्षा, शादी, करियर, जॉब फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें कैसे रहेगा भविष्य
astrology

शिक्षा, शादी, करियर, जॉब फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें कैसे रहेगा भविष्य
गोविंदा और राजकुमार राव
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर छाया गोविंदा का नया विज्ञापन, राजकुमार राव ने ली इस कंपनी में इरफान की जगह

29 अक्टूबर 2020

एशा देओल
Bollywood

धर्मेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी की तरह सफल नहीं हो पाईं बेटी एशा देओल, शादी के बाद फिल्मों से बना ली दूरी

29 अक्टूबर 2020

कंगना रणौत, रंगोली चंदेल
Bollywood

कोर्ट ने दिए कंगना रणौत और रंगोली चंदेल के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश

29 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रीतिका चौहान
Television

अभिनेत्री प्रीतिका चौहान को कोर्ट से मिली जमानत, ड्रग्स खरीदते रंगे हाथों हुई थीं गिरफ्तार

29 अक्टूबर 2020

निया शर्मा
Bollywood

अभिनेत्री निया शर्मा का कार से हैंडबैग हुआ चोरी, मुंबई पुलिस से लगाई मदद की गुहार

29 अक्टूबर 2020

जान कुमार सानू, स्वामी ओम
Television

Bigg Boss: जान कुमार सानू से पहले भी शो में हुआ खूब विवाद, इस कंटेस्टेंट को तो जबरन किया गया था बाहर

29 अक्टूबर 2020

लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब
Bollywood

Laxmmi Bomb: अक्षय कुमार ने बदल दिया फिल्म ‘लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब’ का नाम, सोशल मीडिया की ट्रोलिंग ने दिखाया असर

29 अक्टूबर 2020

दीया मिर्जा
Bollywood

Throwback Thursday: इस ब्यूटी क्वीन ने साझा की बचपन की तस्वीर, लिखा- ‘सब कुछ वक्त पर होता है’

29 अक्टूबर 2020

केबीसी
Television

केबीसी 12: करोड़पति बनते- बनते रह गईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, गाजियाबाद की हैं रहने वाली

29 अक्टूबर 2020

अविका गौर
Television

खुद को आइने में देख रो पड़ती थीं छोटे पर्दे की 'आनंदी', ऐसी रही अविका गौर की फिजिकल ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन जर्नी

29 अक्टूबर 2020

अनन्या पांडे
Bollywood

बचपन की तस्वीरों में इस अभिनेत्री का दिखा क्यूट अंदाज, आप पहचान पाए क्या?

29 अक्टूबर 2020

रजनीकांत
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के राजनीति में जाने को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, इस वजह से अभिनेता ने बनाई दूरी

29 अक्टूबर 2020

अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रणौत
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रणौत - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
जान सानू, कुमार सानू
जान सानू, कुमार सानू - फोटो : Instagram/Facebook
नेहा कक्कड़
नेहा कक्कड़ - फोटो : Instagram
गालिब के एक सीन में दीपिका चिखलिया
गालिब के एक सीन में दीपिका चिखलिया - फोटो : यूट्यूब
कंगना रणौत, रंगोली
कंगना रणौत, रंगोली - फोटो : फाइल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X