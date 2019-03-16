{"_id":"5c8c694cbdec22144002db79","slug":"akshay-kumar-blast-on-a-reporter-at-a-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Akshay Kumar
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5c8c694cbdec22144002db79","slug":"akshay-kumar-blast-on-a-reporter-at-a-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अक्षय कुमार
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5c8c694cbdec22144002db79","slug":"akshay-kumar-blast-on-a-reporter-at-a-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अक्षय कुमार
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5c8c694cbdec22144002db79","slug":"akshay-kumar-blast-on-a-reporter-at-a-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Akshay Kumar
- फोटो : social media