{"_id":"5c8c669cbdec2214305bc43e","slug":"shilpa-shetty-shared-sorrow-to-not-get-award-for-the-film-dhadkan-in-ficc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0925\u0940 '\u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928', \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shilpa Shetty
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c8c669cbdec2214305bc43e","slug":"shilpa-shetty-shared-sorrow-to-not-get-award-for-the-film-dhadkan-in-ficc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0925\u0940 '\u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928', \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shilpa Shetty
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c8c669cbdec2214305bc43e","slug":"shilpa-shetty-shared-sorrow-to-not-get-award-for-the-film-dhadkan-in-ficc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0925\u0940 '\u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928', \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shilpa Shetty
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c8c669cbdec2214305bc43e","slug":"shilpa-shetty-shared-sorrow-to-not-get-award-for-the-film-dhadkan-in-ficc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0925\u0940 '\u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928', \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shilpa shetty
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c8c669cbdec2214305bc43e","slug":"shilpa-shetty-shared-sorrow-to-not-get-award-for-the-film-dhadkan-in-ficc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0925\u0940 '\u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928', \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shilpa Shetty
- फोटो : file photo