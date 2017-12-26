Download App
प्रोड्यूसर की बर्थडे पार्टी में रोमांटिक मूड में दिखे ऐश-अभिषेक, VIRAL हुईं तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:06 PM IST

बॉलीवुड का सबसे मशहूर कपल अभिषेक बच्चन और ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन पार्टी में रोमांटिक अंदाज में दिखे। दोनों फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर बंटी वालिया की बर्थडे पार्टी में साथ पहुंंचे।

