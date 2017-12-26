बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रोड्यूसर की बर्थडे पार्टी में रोमांटिक मूड में दिखे ऐश-अभिषेक, VIRAL हुईं तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
aishwarya rai and abhishek bachchan together birthday party
{"_id":"5a41e4614f1c1b87698c3c50","slug":"aishwarya-rai-and-abhishek-bachchan-together-birthday-pary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0942\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0910\u0936-\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, VIRAL \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:06 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a41ddf04f1c1b0e788b4fd5","slug":"tiger-zinda-hai-villain-sudeep-charge-6-crore-rupees-for-salman-khan-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"150 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948', \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a41d0db4f1c1b6e468bcaf9","slug":"day-4-box-office-collection-of-salman-khan-and-katrina-kaif-starrer-tiger-zinda-hai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0930\u092c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0902\u091f\u093e, '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0928\u0947 4 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a41e0734f1c1b193e8baf44","slug":"salman-srk-and-aamir-will-not-attend-virat-anushkas-weeding-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0935\u093f\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932! \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a40b7984f1c1b95188bbcdb","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-and-abhishek-bachchan-daughter-aaradhaya-bachchan-looks-stunning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 Viral, \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a40a8e14f1c1bf61b8b4f86","slug":"bollywood-christmas-party-see-in-pictures-shahrukh-khan-aishwarya-rai-alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u091c\u0930\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3a479b4f1c1b74698c2eb2","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-deal-with-salman-khan-ex-manager-reshma-shetty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0942\u092c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e, \u0910\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!