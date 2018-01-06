Download App
PHOTOS: फीस बढ़ाते ही ऐश ने खरीदा 21 करोड़ का बंगला, स्विमिंग पूल एरिया देख दिमाग हिल जाएगा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 03:34 PM IST
हाल ही में खबर आई थी ऐश्वर्या राय ने अपनी अगली फिल्म 'दिन और रात' के लिए फीस बढ़ा दी है। अब 44 साल की ऐश एक फिल्म के 10 करोड़ रुपए चार्ज करेंगी। इसी के साथ ऐश्वर्या का नाम सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाली हीरोइनों में शामिल हो गया है।
