Prabhas look is really best and they shown best performance #Adipurush @omraut pic.twitter.com/MwkKuwj0Ky

Just get up and the poster looks absolutely 💥🔥 fire waiting from Pakistan 🇵🇰 for the Magnum opus 💥 #Adipurush #Prabhas #Prabhas𓃵 #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/lIOAPVdb8H