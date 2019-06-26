नुसरत जहां ने शपथ लेने के बाद स्पीकर के पैर छूकर लिया आशीर्वाद, लोग बोले- ' वाह क्या संस्कार हैं'

{"_id":"5d12e97b8ebc3e3cce1c68b1","slug":"actress-and-tmc-mp-nusrat-jahan-took-oath-and-touch-the-feet-of-speaker-om-birla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- ' \u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
nusrat jahan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d12e97b8ebc3e3cce1c68b1","slug":"actress-and-tmc-mp-nusrat-jahan-took-oath-and-touch-the-feet-of-speaker-om-birla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- ' \u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
nusrat jahan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d12e97b8ebc3e3cce1c68b1","slug":"actress-and-tmc-mp-nusrat-jahan-took-oath-and-touch-the-feet-of-speaker-om-birla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- ' \u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मिमि चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां लोकसभा में
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5d12e97b8ebc3e3cce1c68b1","slug":"actress-and-tmc-mp-nusrat-jahan-took-oath-and-touch-the-feet-of-speaker-om-birla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- ' \u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मिमि चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5d12e97b8ebc3e3cce1c68b1","slug":"actress-and-tmc-mp-nusrat-jahan-took-oath-and-touch-the-feet-of-speaker-om-birla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- ' \u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मिमि चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां लोकसभा में
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5d12e97b8ebc3e3cce1c68b1","slug":"actress-and-tmc-mp-nusrat-jahan-took-oath-and-touch-the-feet-of-speaker-om-birla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- ' \u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
nusrat jahan
- फोटो : social media