Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   actress and tmc mp Nusrat Jahan took oath and touch the feet of speaker om birla

नुसरत जहां ने शपथ लेने के बाद स्पीकर के पैर छूकर लिया आशीर्वाद, लोग बोले- ' वाह क्या संस्कार हैं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 09:12 AM IST
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
एक्ट्रेस और टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां हाल ही में शादी करके चर्चा में आ गईं । नुसरत ने बिजनेसमैन निखिल जैन से तुर्की की राजधानी इस्तांबुल में शादी की थी । नुसरत और निखिल ने हिंदू रीति के साथ क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग भी की। शादी के बाद वो भारत लौटीं और मंगलवार को उन्होंने सांसद पद की शपथ ली । 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में नुसरत टीएमसी के टिकट पर बशीरहाट सीट से मैदान में उतरीं थीं ।
 
nusrat jahan om birla nusrat jahan lok sabha mimi chakraborty nikhil jain nusrat jahan wedding
