बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad6e0344f1c1b65098b5064","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-slam-troll-for-staying-with-parents-amitabh-and-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
पापा अमिताभ के साथ रहने पर ट्रोल हुए अभिषेक, एक्टर ने दो लाइन के जवाब से बोलती कर दी बंद
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 11:35 AM IST
ट्रोल करने वालों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने में अभिषेक बच्चन को महारत हासिल है। वैसे तो वह कई दफा अपने आलोचकों की टिप्पणियों पर प्रतिक्रिया नहीं देते, मगर जब बात हद से आगे बढ़ जाती है तो जूनियर बच्चन बोलती बंद करने में ही यकीन करते हैं। हाल ही में ऐसा हुआ जब सोशल मीडिया पर एक यूजर ने उनका मजाक उड़ाते हुए कहा कि वह इस उम्र में भी अपने मां-बाप के साथ ही रहते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad6e0344f1c1b65098b5064","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-slam-troll-for-staying-with-parents-amitabh-and-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad6e0344f1c1b65098b5064","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-slam-troll-for-staying-with-parents-amitabh-and-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad6e0344f1c1b65098b5064","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-slam-troll-for-staying-with-parents-amitabh-and-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad6e0344f1c1b65098b5064","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-slam-troll-for-staying-with-parents-amitabh-and-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad6e0344f1c1b65098b5064","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-slam-troll-for-staying-with-parents-amitabh-and-jaya-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.