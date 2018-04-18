शहर चुनें

पापा अमिताभ के साथ रहने पर ट्रोल हुए अभिषेक, एक्टर ने दो लाइन के जवाब से बोलती कर दी बंद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 11:35 AM IST
abhishek bACHCHAN
1 of 5
ट्रोल करने वालों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने में अभिषेक बच्चन को महारत हासिल है। वैसे तो वह कई दफा अपने आलोचकों की टिप्पणियों पर प्रतिक्रिया नहीं देते, मगर जब बात हद से आगे बढ़ जाती है तो जूनियर बच्चन बोलती बंद करने में ही यकीन करते हैं। हाल ही में ऐसा हुआ जब सोशल मीडिया पर एक यूजर ने उनका मजाक उड़ाते हुए कहा कि वह इस उम्र में भी अपने मां-बाप के साथ ही रहते हैं।
abhishek bachchan amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan trolled

abhishek bACHCHAN
