अभय देओल की चमकी किस्मत, शाहरुख खान की इस फिल्म में मिला ऐसा रोल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 09:23 AM IST
abhay deol
1 of 5
अभय देओल इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'नानू की जानू' को लेकर बिजी हैं वहीं खबर आ रही है कि आनंद एल राय की फिल्म 'जीरो' में अभय देओल को कैमियो करते देखा जाएगा। खबर थी कि इस फिल्म में अभय कटरीना कैफ से रोमांस करते नजर आयेंगे लेकिन खुद अभय ने इस खबर को खारिज कर दिया है।
abhay deol nanu ki jaanu zero

