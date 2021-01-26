विज्ञापन
धरे रह गए सुरक्षा के सारे इंतजाम, ट्रैक्टर लेकर दिल्ली पहुंचे किसान, लाल किले पर लहराया तिरंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 26 Jan 2021 04:20 PM IST
लाल किले पर पहुंचे किसान
लाल किले पर पहुंचे किसान - फोटो : ANI
देशभर में आज 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। वहीं, कृषि कानून के खिलाफ पिछले दो महीनों से आंदोलन कर रहे किसान दिल्ली के लाल किले तक पहुंच ही गए। सारे के सारे इंतजाम धरे के धरे रह गए। तमाम जतन के बाद भी दिल्ली पुलिस किसानों को लाल किले तक ट्रैक्टर लाने में नहीं रोक पाई। दिल्ली में किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाल रहे हैं। दिल्ली की सड़कों पर ट्रैक्टर ही ट्रैक्टर दिख रहा है। 
 
लाल किले पर पहुंचे किसान
लाल किले पर पहुंचे किसान - फोटो : ANI
