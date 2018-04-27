बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae2f5e94f1c1b3c0a8b6c0c","slug":"yogi-adityanath-said-bulandshaher-will-get-all-the-benefits-of-being-in-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0902\u0926\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e NCR \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुलंदशहर को मिलेगा NCR में होने का पूरा लाभ, CM योगी ने कहा- नोएडा की तरह चमकेगा शहर
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 04:00 PM IST
बुलंदशहर पहुंचे उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि बुलंदशहर को नोएडा की तरह चमका देंगे..
