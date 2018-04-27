शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   yogi adityanath said bulandshaher will get all the benefits of being in ncr

बुलंदशहर को मिलेगा NCR में होने का पूरा लाभ, CM योगी ने कहा- नोएडा की तरह चमकेगा शहर

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 04:00 PM IST
yogi adityanath
1 of 7
बुलंदशहर पहुंचे उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि बुलंदशहर को नोएडा की तरह चमका देंगे..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
cm yogi cm yogi in bulandshahar majid ghazi up cm

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

yogi adityanath
Delhi NCR

डेढ़ घंटे देरी से बुलंदशहर पहुंचे CM योगी, सपा नेता ने किया था काला झंडा दिखाने का ऐलान

27 अप्रैल 2018

किरण बाला
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान जा धर्म बदल शादी करने वाली महिला की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, नया सच आया सामने

27 अप्रैल 2018

domari village
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र के इस गांव में आठवीं के बाद पढ़ाई छोड़ देती हैं बेटियां

27 अप्रैल 2018

निर्मल सिंह
Chandigarh

पलभर में एक टैक्सी ड्राइवर बन गया करोड़पति, देखिए कैसे खुला किस्मत का ताला

27 अप्रैल 2018

आईएसआई एजेंट गौरव शर्मा
Chandigarh

पाक जासूस बने फौजी के बेटे के बारे में 5 नए खुलासे, दुश्मन तक ऐसे पहुंचाई जानकारी

27 अप्रैल 2018

kedarnath
Dehradun

कुछ ऐसा होगा कपाटोद्घाटन के वक्त केदारनाथ धाम में होने वाला लेजर लाइट शो, तस्वीरें...

27 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

yogi adityanath in bulandshaher: children were cleaning instead of studying
Delhi NCR

CM योगी के स्वागत के लिए पढ़ाई छोड़ सफाई में जुटे थे बच्चे..

27 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

फेसबुक पर जरा संभलकर करें लड़कियों से दोस्ती, इस Real Story को पढ़कर उड़ जाएंगे होश

27 अप्रैल 2018

friend murdered his friend in faizabad
Lucknow

दोस्त को खाने पर बुलाकर कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला फिर शव का किया ये हाल

27 अप्रैल 2018

Tiger Shroff
Dehradun

'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' में हुई विलेन की एंट्री, किया कुछ ऐसा कि टाइगर ने जड़ दिया थप्पड़

27 अप्रैल 2018

Raveena Tondon
Delhi NCR

मदरसे में रेप: रवीना टंडन को दिखाना चाहता था नीचा, एक्ट्रेस ने करारा जवाब देकर की बोलती बंद

27 अप्रैल 2018

kushinagar accident
Lucknow

कुशीनगर हादसा : कहानियां सुनकर सोने वालीं 'परियां' हमेशा के लिए सो गईं, कई घरों के चिराग बुझे

27 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

लखनऊ में विराजेंगे 81 फीट के हनुमानजी, इन सबके लिखे राम-नाम के पत्र रखे जाएंगे प्रतिमा में

27 अप्रैल 2018

मंगल-शनि की युति से न्यायिक सक्रियता बढ़ी
Kanpur

आसाराम और सलमान पर निर्णय आना ग्रहों के प्रभाव का नतीजा, 30 अप्रैल तक धनु राशि में रहेंगे मंगल

27 अप्रैल 2018

rahu ketu
Dehradun

राहु-केतु आपके जीवन में डाल सकते हैं बुरा असर, बचाव के लिए करेंगे ये उपाय तो होगा लाभ

27 अप्रैल 2018

स्कूल
Lucknow

कभी भी हो सकता है कुशीनगर जैसा दर्दनाक हादसा, जोखिम में है आपके बच्चों की जान, तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

27 अप्रैल 2018

healthy food
Dehradun

आज नाश्ता नहीं किया तो सावधान! इस खबर को पढ़ने के बाद अब सुबह बिन खाए घर से बाहर नहीं जाएंगे आप

27 अप्रैल 2018

कुशीनगर हादसा
Lucknow

कुशीनगर पहुंचे सीएम को लोगों ने घेरा, बोले- साहब, हमको हमारा लाल लौटा दो

27 अप्रैल 2018

crime
Lucknow

दरोगा की करतूत : फेसबुक फ्रेंड को झांसा देकर दो साल तक करता रहा दुष्कर्म, फिर दूसरी युवती को फंसाया

26 अप्रैल 2018

प्रेमी जोड़ा
Dehradun

शादी के सीजन में भारत के इन 5 बेस्ट हनीमून डेस्टिनेशन में इन्जॉय कर सकते हैं न्यू कपल

27 अप्रैल 2018

manish rawat
Dehradun

शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रहा है ये ओलंपियन खिलाड़ी, ये होंगी लकी वुड बी ब्राइड

27 अप्रैल 2018

kotkhai gudiya rape and murder case CBI solved mystery
Shimla

गुड़िया रेप हत्याकांड: ये है गुड़िया का असली गुनहगार, CBI ने ऐसे किया पर्दाफाश

26 अप्रैल 2018

yogi adityanath
yogi adityanath
yogi adityanath
yogi adityanath
yogi adityanath
yogi adityanath
yogi adityanath

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.