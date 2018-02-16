अपना शहर चुनें

पति की पॉर्न देखने की आदत से महिला हुई इतनी परेशान कि पहुंची सुप्रीम कोर्ट, लगाई ये गुहार

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 12:48 PM IST
अपने पति की एक आदत से परेशान होकर मुंबई की एक महिला ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अजीब सी गुहार लगाई है। अपनी इस अजीबोगरीब शिकायत में महिला ने सर्वोच्च न्यायालय से कहा है कि उसके पति को पॉर्न देखने की लत है, ऐसे में उसके रिश्ते पर असर पड़ रहा है।
porn sites supreme court

