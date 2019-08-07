जब सुषमा स्वराज ने की थी पाकिस्तानियों की मदद, रहीं पीएम पद की दावेदार, 11 बार लड़ीं चुनाव

{"_id":"5d49d4de8ebc3e6cfb088678","slug":"when-sushma-swaraj-helped-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926, \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, 11 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुषमा स्वराज फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया