यहां देखें विरुष्का के रिसेप्शन की पहली तस्वीरें, लाल साड़ी में खूबसूरत दिखीं अनुष्का

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 10:42 AM IST
virushka reception in delhi

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान और बॉलिवुड की अदाकारा अनुष्का शर्मा का रिसेप्शन बृहस्पतिवार को दिल्ली में शाम 8:30 बजे से शुरु हुआ।

virat kohli anushka sharma virushka delhi news

