अय्याश बाबा के वकील ने कोर्ट में मह‌िलाओं के बारे में बोली ऐसी बात क‌ि कोर्ट ने न‌िकाला बाहर

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 07:22 PM IST
virendra dev dixit lawyer does objectionable comments on women court sent him out of courtroom
सोमवार को ‌द‌िल्ली हाईकोर्ट में बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्ष‌ित के कथ‌ित आध्यात्म व‌िश्वव‌िद्यालय वाले मामले में सुनावई चल रही थी। इसी दौरान अय्याश बाबा के वकील ने मह‌िलाओं पर ऐसी ट‌िप्पणी कर दी पूरे कोर्ट पर‌िसर में हंगामा मच गया।
baba virendra dev dixit adhyatmik vishwa vidyalaya swati maliwal cbi

